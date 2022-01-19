Forecast: Watching two upcoming chances for snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have two chances for snow in the 7 day forecast with a minor accumulation Thursday and potential for a bigger storm Friday night into Saturday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s. Best weather day of the week!

Thursday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning rain changes to snow. Minor accumulation of a coating to 1 inch expected across most of Central Virginia. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation chance: 80%)

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for snow that could begin in the midday hours. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the upper 20s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a chance of snow. Cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

