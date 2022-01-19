Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Watching two upcoming chances for snow

Staying mostly cold with a couple more snow chances
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have two chances for snow in the 7 day forecast with a minor accumulation Thursday and potential for a bigger storm Friday night into Saturday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s. Best weather day of the week!

Thursday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning rain changes to snow. Minor accumulation of a coating to 1 inch expected across most of Central Virginia. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation chance: 80%)

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for snow that could begin in the midday hours. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the upper 20s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a chance of snow. Cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Watching late week snow potential
Watching late week snow potential
Forecast: Watching a couple snow chances ahead