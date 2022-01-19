Flash fire at Ukrop’s bakery burns 2 workers in face

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two Ukrop’s bakery workers were burned in the face following a flash fire on Tuesday.

According to Henrico Fire Asst. Chief Rosenbaum, two workers at the bakery along Westmoreland Street were doing maintenance on an oven.

Rosenbaum said the workers smelled gas, and when they opened the oven, there was a flash fire.

Both workers were taken to the hospital with facial burns that are thought to be non-life-threatening at this time.

OSHA is also responding since it is a workplace-related injury.

