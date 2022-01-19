Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Flash fire at Ukrop’s bakery burns 2 workers in face

Two Ukrop’s bakery workers were burned in the face following a flash fire on Tuesday.
Two Ukrop’s bakery workers were burned in the face following a flash fire on Tuesday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two Ukrop’s bakery workers were burned in the face following a flash fire on Tuesday.

According to Henrico Fire Asst. Chief Rosenbaum, two workers at the bakery along Westmoreland Street were doing maintenance on an oven.

Rosenbaum said the workers smelled gas, and when they opened the oven, there was a flash fire.

Both workers were taken to the hospital with facial burns that are thought to be non-life-threatening at this time.

OSHA is also responding since it is a workplace-related injury.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found

Latest News

A Henrico mother is hoping to have a new smile in time for her daughters wedding, after years...
‘I hide behind this, I don’t want to’: Family raising money for mother in need of extensive dental work meets goal
Little Leilani is a true story of survival, born at just 22 weeks gestation.
‘Miracle’ premature baby goes home after 4 months at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight
Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday