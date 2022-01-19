First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In addition to the potential for a winter storm late Friday into Saturday, we are also watching Thursday for a chance of a little snow. However, the chance for snow on Thursday appears to be trending down.

A cold front will approach the Commonwealth late Wednesday night. Ahead of that front, temperatures will be warm enough that precipitation starts as rain early Thursday morning. Once the front arrives over Central Virginia with colder air, rain could changeover to light snow during the morning hours on Thursday.

The highest chance for snow to stick on the ground on Thursday will be north and west of RVA toward Louisa and Caroline counties where there could be a coating. Elsewhere, there will likely be minimal snow as the moisture scoots east before cold air arrives.

Rain to snow scenario likely on Thursday morning (NBC12)

