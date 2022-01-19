Developers descend on Richmond’s Diamond District for tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Developers from Virginia and across the country are showing interest in the Diamond District project, and the clock is ticking with final proposals due February 15.

Wednesday marked a new chapter in the redevelopment process by getting people on site to see the potential for themselves.

“For them to have feet on the ground. To see, touch, feel and smell the redevelopment opportunity that’s in front of them,” said Leonard Sledge, City of Richmond Department of Economic Development Director.

Under a tent in a parking lot, developers, engineers, architects and those in the sporting industry were able to get clarity on what the city wanted. They were able to get familiar with the landscape and ask city developers questions.

“Give it the highest and best use, with a new ballpark here, to me is the best plan that we’ve come up with ever,” said Scott Sutton, who is an engineer and nearby resident”

The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64 and 95. The project has a number of goals. They include a new baseball stadium by 2025 and demolishing the Arthur Ashe Center.

“It has great access from within the city and points outside the city as well. We just want to make sure we attract the absolute best redevelopment opportunity that Richmonders can be proud of,” said Sledge.

The city also wants a hotel in the area as well as residential, retail, and office space, among others.

Over the last year, city council has worked to rezone a lot of the area, paving way for this project. A final decision is expected this fall, after plenty of city review. Then redevelopment work can start.

“There were some good plans in the past but this is this is a home run of a plan right here,” said Sutton.

Two city councilors, whose districts touch this area, also held a virtual meeting about next steps. You can expect more of those as plans come into focus.

