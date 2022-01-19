Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Confusion, lawsuit follow Virginia governor’s order on masks

School districts across Virginia are adopting an inconsistent patchwork of responses to an...
School districts across Virginia are adopting an inconsistent patchwork of responses to an executive order from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that aims to allow parents to opt-out of classroom mask mandates.(Ben Paviour/VPM News)
By SARAH RANKIN
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - School districts across Virginia are adopting an inconsistent patchwork of responses to an executive order from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that aims to allow parents to opt-out of classroom mask mandates.

Democrats and many of the state’s largest school divisions contend the order set to take effect Monday runs counter to a state law governing COVID-19 mitigation in schools.

Many districts are citing that law in public statements notifying families they have no plans to immediately change their masking rules. Other districts say they are waiting for more clarity.

Legal experts say the matter could eventually be settled in the courts. A lawsuit challenging the order was filed Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front could bring minor snow Thursday
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1

Latest News

Richmond Public Schools is changing its quarantine time for people who test positive and for...
Richmond Public Schools announce shortened isolation time, new testing protocols
Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, center, on the floor of the House of Delegates after...
Why a Republican legislator wants to make it easier for ex-offenders to vote
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
13 parents sue Gov. Youngkin over executive order on masks in schools
Ellen Marie Hess
VEC commissioner off job