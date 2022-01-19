Healthcare Pros
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver crashes into fish market after losing control on icy road

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A car crash on an icy road in Detroit was caught on camera when a driver lost control and slammed into a fish market, causing some major damage to the building.

The driver of the car lost control after hitting an icy patch, spinning out and slamming into the Davison Fish Market.

“When we saw the video, we didn’t know what to expect,” the shop owner’s son, Ali Al-Zokari said. “The driver wasn’t hurt. The driver ran away, actually.”

Al-Zokari said the crash was caused by a combination of factors, including the driver speeding at nearly 60 mph and a nearby water main break that left the road covered with ice.

He said he’s just grateful to have insurance.

“This happened about 5:40 a.m.,” Al-Zokari said, indicating the building will need “new windows, new gates, roughly over $25,000 or more.”

The city released a statement that said the Detroit Water and Sewage Department prioritizes water main breaks based on severity, with the most severe cases being residents without water service.

In this case of the one involved in the crash, the water main break was contained to the right lane and the nearby catch basin took on the water until a crew is available to make the repair.

Since this water main break was on a major roadway, it will be prioritized for repair.

Neither Detroit police nor the water and sewage department said the water main brake was responsible for this crash.

It’s not much comfort for Al-Zorkari, who is left cleaning up what he feels could have been avoided.

“The whole old store has to be remodeled from the front,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

