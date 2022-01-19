Ashland Police Cheif to retire after 14 years of service

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - After 14 years of leadership, the Town of Ashland announced the retirement of Chief Doug Goodman.

The announcement came from Town Manager Josh Farrar during a town council meeting on Tuesday.

“Chief Goodman has been a powerful force for good during his tenure here in Ashland and his daily presence will be missed,” Farrar said.

“After nearly 29 years in law enforcement in Hanover County and the Town of Ashland, Chief Goodman is retiring from his role with the agency to spend more time with his family and friends.”

Chief Goodman joined the Ashland Police Department in August 2007 after serving the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for over 14 years and reaching the rank of Lieutenant.

Steve Trivett, Ashland’s Mayor spoke about Chief Goodman’s service to the Ashland community.

“He’s been at the forefront of many of the practices and reforms in policing that other agencies across the Commonwealth and the country are just now beginning to implement. He truly listens, has never shied away from tough conversations or constructive feedback, and has led the agency with strength, compassion, and an improvement mindset from day one,” Trivett said.

Some of Chief Goodman’s impactful work includes improving conditions at several long-term stay motels along Ashland’s I-95 and Route 1 corridors and improving safety on Randolph-Macon College.

Chief Goodman is set to retire April 1.

Farrar says he plans to build a Hiring Advisory Committee and have public input via survey to help select Chief Goodman’s replacement.

