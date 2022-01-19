Healthcare Pros
AG Miyares joins 26 other states in letter to OSHA asking agency to withdraw vaccine mandate

Attorney General Jason Miyares
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Jason Miyares joined 26 attorneys general in a letter asking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers.

The letter comes after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to halt the Biden administration’s sweeping vaccinate-or-test plan for large employers.

OSHA has not withdrawn the emergency temporary standard that requires vaccinations for millions of employees across the country.

“The Supreme Court was clear – the federal government does not have the authority to force Virginians to choose between their jobs and the vaccine,” said Miyares. “I promised to fight back against federal overreach, and protect the constitutional rights and individual dignity of Virginians. Today, I’m proud to announce that I’ve joined 26 states in fighting back against OSHA’s continued power grab attempt.”

The other states on the letter include Kentucky, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

