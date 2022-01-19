Healthcare Pros
2 bills could give Virginians better access to critical eye care

Two bills at the state Capitol could soon help Virginians get better access to critical eye care.
Two bills at the state Capitol could soon help Virginians get better access to critical eye care.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two bills at the state Capitol could soon help Virginians get better access to critical eye care.

If passed, the bills will allow optometrists to use lasers for three in-office procedures to treat glaucoma and provide after-cataract surgery care.

The Virginia Optometric Association held a demonstration Wednesday highlighting the procedures.

The association says these bills would increase access to care and reduce potential complications for patients, who would otherwise have to wait for treatment.

“Not every optometrist in the state performs these procedures...so there is some issues with access or care. Basically, what happens now is identifying the problem in the patient and I have to refer to another optometrist, which takes time and more money, probably another co-pay,” Dr. Jerry Neidigh, optometrist and chair of the Virginia Optometric Association’s legislative committee, said.

Neidigh said even though these procedures have been around for decades, Virginia law prevents optometrists from getting certified.

