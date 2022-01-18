Why a Republican legislator wants to make it easier for ex-offenders to vote

Mike Cherry says it’s his religious faith, and the Republican Party’s distant history of expanding voting rights to African Americans and women, that led him to sponsor legislation many wouldn’t expect to see from the modern-day GOP.

A Richmond-area pastor just sworn into office, Cherry’s first legislative package includes a top priority for voting-rights groups: ending Virginia’s lifetime disenfranchisement policy for people convicted of felonies.

Democrats got that process started last year by giving initial approval to a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights to ex-offenders once they’re free from incarceration. But whether that proposal goes to voters in a ballot referendum this fall depends on what Republicans do in the House of Delegates, where the GOP won back a narrow majority last year.

“It’s become a partisan issue that I don’t think should be a partisan issue,” Cherry said in an interview. “If you go back and look at, historically, the Republican Party has been the party that advocated for voting rights. …To me this is just a continuing of that legacy. We want to be the party that is for constitutional rights.”

A pastor at Life Church and former member of the Colonial Heights City Council, Cherry was elected last year in the competitive district former House Speaker Kirk Cox held for 30 years. Being a pastor, he said, is part of what makes him a believer in “second chances.”

“My faith teaches me that people make mistakes, and they can be redeemed from those mistakes and become, in this case, contributing members to society again,” Cherry said. “I don’t think we should impose lifetime restrictions and punishments on people when the courts did not deem it necessary to give them a life sentence.”

