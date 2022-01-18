Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Tech drops employee COVID requirements

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is no longer requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing, though vaccines are still encouraged and vaccine rules for students are still in place.

President Dr. Tim Sands announced the update Tuesday.

The new directive is an expiration of Presidential Policy Memorandum 318 to align with the governor’s Executive Directive Number Two.

Testing will continue to be offered to employees on a voluntary basis.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found

Latest News

VCU
VCU changes COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees
Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight
Virginia Tech holds annual snowball fight
Richmond Public Schools is changing its quarantine time for people who test positive and for...
Richmond Public Schools announce shortened isolation time, new testing protocols
James Madison University has reported changes to their vaccine policies.
Valley universities report changes on vaccine mandates
Between rising case counts and staffing shortages, Virginia’s public schools were already...
Supply chain shortages are putting a strain on Virginia school lunch rooms