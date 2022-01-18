Virginia sets record for number of handguns found at TSA checkpoints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia broke a new record, Transportation Security Administration officers in 2021 found nearly 100 handguns at airport security checkpoints.

TSA says their officers found 98 handguns in 2021 - which is a huge jump from the 55 guns caught in 2020.

All of the firearms were found during the routine screening of carry-on luggage.

Here’s a breakdown of firearms caught by TSA officers in Virginia, 2016-2021:

In Virginia, 98 handguns were recovered at TSA airport checkpoints in 2021. (Transportation Security Administration)

TSA says travelers who bring firearms to airport checkpoints can face criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. However, those with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow TSA guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.