Va. Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying that it strongly recommends children continue to wear masks in school while COVID-19 infection rates remain high.

Virginia Pediatricians make the strong recommendation that children wear a well-fitted mask, regardless of vaccination status.

“Any successful comprehensive plan to protect children against the Omicron variant and other future variants of COVID-19 includes being up to date on COVID-19 vaccination and consistent wearing of face mask during times fo infection surge,” a release said.

Press Release: Virginia Pediatricians strongly recommend children continue to wear masks in school. pic.twitter.com/2GfgLEKvaY — Virginia Chapter AAP (@VAPediatricians) January 18, 2022

Virginia Pediatricians said masks remain safe and reliable - significantly reducing the spread of COVID and other respiratory infections.

The statement comes as Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order which says parents of children in elementary and secondary school can elect for their child not to wear a mask, and they don’t have to provide a reason why.

A handful of school systems have come out in response to Youngkin’s executive order on lifting the mask mandate in schools. While the measure does not take effect until Jan. 24, there are some school systems in Central Virginia that have not made their stance clear just yet.

