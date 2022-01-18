Shooting investigation underway in Richmond
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police were called to German School Road and Glenway Drive at 12:41 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one vehicle hit a pole. When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting took place.
Details on what led to the shooting and potential victims have not been released.
NBC12 has a crew on scene and will update this story soon.
