Shooting investigation underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.

Police were called to German School Road and Glenway Drive at 12:41 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one vehicle hit a pole. When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting took place.

Details on what led to the shooting and potential victims have not been released.

NBC12 has a crew on scene and will update this story soon.

