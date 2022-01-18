Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.(The AWARE Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a body matching the description of a missing woman has been found.

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store. According to the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, her car was found there still running Thursday morning, but there had been no sign of her since.

Lydia Smith, Ahrea’l’s older sister, says security footage showed Ahrea’l get in and out of a vehicle just before she began locking up the store Wednesday night.

Ahrea’l was then seen on security footage taking trash to the dumpster behind the store but never again.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, crews found a body matching Smith’s description was found.

Officials said more charges are being sought in connection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
The order goes into effect Jan. 24
School districts react to Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
Gov. Youngkin's executive order on masks in schools goes into effect Jan. 24
‘School systems are in a tough position here’: Response to Youngkin’s mask executive order grows

Latest News

Between rising case counts and staffing shortages, Virginia’s public schools were already...
Supply chain shortages are putting a strain on Virginia school lunch rooms
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Days: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
13 parents sue Gov. Youngkin over executive order on masks in schools
The Head And The Heart
The Head And The Heart bringing Every Shade of Blue tour to Richmond
Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Programs for Black History Month at Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced