Sheriff’s Office: Body matching description of missing Northumberland County woman found

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a body matching the description of a missing woman has been found.

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store. According to the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, her car was found there still running Thursday morning, but there had been no sign of her since.

Lydia Smith, Ahrea’l’s older sister, says security footage showed Ahrea’l get in and out of a vehicle just before she began locking up the store Wednesday night.

Ahrea’l was then seen on security footage taking trash to the dumpster behind the store but never again.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, crews found a body matching Smith’s description was found.

Officials said more charges are being sought in connection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

