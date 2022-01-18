Programs for Black History Month at Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has announced programs and special discounts for Black History Month in February.

All of the events will be open to the public with limited in-person tickets. Registration for all the events below can be found, here.

- The Record of Murders and Outrages: Racial Violence and the Fight over Truth at the Dawn of Reconstruction - Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.

- “A New Era in Building”: Black Educational Activism in Goochland County, 1911-1932 - Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

- The Life and Legacy of Emily Winfree: From Enslavement to Carnegie Hall - Postponed until June 16

- Movie Mythbusting: Red Tails - Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

The museum is also offering a 20 percent discount on “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” a book that follows the museum’s exhibition on “the need for a greater understanding of systemic racism in America through a concise and accessible survey of Black history in Virginia, from the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619 to the groundswell of racial justice protests in 2020.

