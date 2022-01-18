Healthcare Pros
Programs for Black History Month at Virginia Museum of History & Culture announced

Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Virginia Museum of History & Culture
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has announced programs and special discounts for Black History Month in February.

All of the events will be open to the public with limited in-person tickets. Registration for all the events below can be found, here.

- The Record of Murders and Outrages: Racial Violence and the Fight over Truth at the Dawn of Reconstruction - Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.

- “A New Era in Building”: Black Educational Activism in Goochland County, 1911-1932 - Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

- The Life and Legacy of Emily Winfree: From Enslavement to Carnegie Hall - Postponed until June 16

- Movie Mythbusting: Red Tails - Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

The museum is also offering a 20 percent discount on “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” a book that follows the museum’s exhibition on “the need for a greater understanding of systemic racism in America through a concise and accessible survey of Black history in Virginia, from the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619 to the groundswell of racial justice protests in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

