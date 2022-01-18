Police search for suspects involved in Walmart robbery, injuring an employee

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The search is on for two people who robbed a Walmart and hurt an employee Monday night.

Police say the two people got into a fight with a worker while trying to leave the store on the 900 block of Walmart Way in Chesterfield with items they didn’t pay for.

One suspect flashed a sharp object, and police say employees followed the two out of the store leading to another fight before the suspects took off.

One employee did go to the hospital but is expected to recover.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set Black man wearing a black jacket, jeans, a black beanie, and a mask. The second suspect is described as a light-skin Black woman wearing a “BWA sweatshirt, camouflage pants, and a black mask.

Police say both suspects left in an older model green Honda Odyssey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

