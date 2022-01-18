Healthcare Pros
Police search for missing Chesterfield man

Andrew Zilius was last seen by his relatives around midnight on Jan. 16(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently searching for a missing man last seen on Monday.

Police say Andrew Zilius, 21, was last seen by relatives around midnight. He left his residence on foot but did not have his cellphone with him.

Zilius is described as a white man, about 5′8 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Zilius was last seen wearing a rose-colored corduroy shirt, light-colored corduroy pants, and blue slip-on sneakers.

Investigators say he has been known to frequent the area of 7-Eleven at 2708 Buford Road.

Anyone with information on Zilius’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

