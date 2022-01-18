Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash

Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.

Police were called to German School Road and Glenway Drive at 12:41 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one vehicle hit a pole. When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting took place.

At the scene, police found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
The order goes into effect Jan. 24
School districts react to Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
Gov. Youngkin's executive order on masks in schools goes into effect Jan. 24
‘School systems are in a tough position here’: Response to Youngkin’s mask executive order grows

Latest News

Ellen Marie Hess
VEC commissioner off job
The pediatric units at Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close permanently April 1.
Pediatric units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to close permanently April 1
At Beth Shalom Senior Living, Pat Hancock is the glue that keeps it all together.
Employee at Beth Shalom honored for years of dedicated service
A Henrico mother is hoping to have a new smile in time for her daughters wedding, after years...
‘I hide behind this, I don’t want to’: Family raising money for mother in need of extensive dental work