Police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.

Police were called to German School Road and Glenway Drive at 12:41 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one vehicle hit a pole. When officers arrived, they discovered a shooting took place.

At the scene, police found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Jahnke Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

