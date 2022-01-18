No threat found following bomb threat at Bell Creek Middle School

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - No threat has been found following a bomb threat made at Bell Creek Middle School.

In a message to families, Hanover County Public Schools says they evacuated all students, faculty, and staff after receiving a bomb threat via phone.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this incident, and students and staff have been relocated to Mechanicsville High School for the time being.

The school district says students will remain under supervision until authorities have investigated the incident, and deemed the building safe.

This is a developing story.

