News to Know for Jan. 18: Gov. Youngkin’s address; Masks in schools; Sunny, cold

Gov. Youngkin Outlines His Vision

Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed state lawmakers for the first time in his new position yesterday.

In just three days, Gov. Youngkin has introduced 59 pieces of legislation. Some of the key items are what he called “kitchen table” concerns - education, the economy, COVID, and safety.

Youngkin says he plans to make record investments in education... raising standards of learning for students, boosting teacher pay... and putting $150 million dollars toward creating more charter schools.

He also believes he can lower taxes and living costs for Virginians.. while still upping wages-- building off of the state’s budget surplus.

Youngkin also pushed Covid guidelines that are a sharp contrast to the mandates we’ve seen-- already *removing vaccine requirements for state employees and mask mandates in schools.

Teachers, school divisions, and some state lawmakers are all responding to Governor Youngkin’s executive order rescinding the mask mandate in schools.

The order says that parents can elect for their child not to wear a mask, and they don’t have to provide a reason why.

It also says no policy made by a teacher, school, school district, The Department of Education or any other state authority can force a child to wear a mask if their parent doesn’t want them to.

School systems in Richmond and Henrico have said they will keep their mask mandate.

The executive order takes effect until Monday, Jan. 24

Virginia AAP Also Weighs In...

Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks ahead of the new JCPS school year. (Pixabay)

The Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is also weighing on the issue - saying it strongly recommends children continue to wear masks in schools.

Press Release: Virginia Pediatricians strongly recommend children continue to wear masks in school. pic.twitter.com/2GfgLEKvaY — Virginia Chapter AAP (@VAPediatricians) January 18, 2022

It says masks remain safe and reliable - significantly reducing the spread of COVID and other respiratory infections.

RPS Budget Meeting Tonight

RPS superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras will present his budget proposal for next school year to the School Board.

He’s looking to raise teacher and employee salaries by 5 percent.

Kamras also noted the district is starting the budget cycle with a $7 million deficit - largely because of the loss of millions in state funding.

As a result - he says the district will have to make some cuts, but none will be made at the schools.

Instead, Kamras is planning to cut about $4 million from The Central Office, including 16 positions.

A Family Wants Answers

Abduction arrest made, Northumberland County woman still missing

Right now, a frantic search continues for a missing woman from the Northern neck.

28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith was last seen Wednesday. Since then, a man has been arrested and charged for abducting her - but her whereabouts are still unknown.

Smith was last spotted on surveillance footage at her job at the Claraville Little Food Store in Heathsville.

Law enforcement used a K9 Unit to track Smith’s scent from the store’s dumpsters to a spot 100 yards away, but her scent stopped there.

Deputies believe she may have gotten into someone’s vehicle.

Right now there’s a reward of nearly $10,000 for information to find Ahrea’l Smith.

Sunny & Cold

Today will be another cold day here in Virginia - but at least we’ll see some sunshine.

Highs will be around 40 degrees with lows in the upper 20s.

