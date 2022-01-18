Missing Hanover teen found safe in Pennsylvania

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they have located a missing Hanover juvenile that was reported missing last week.

Deputies say Chaeli Baughan was located late Monday night in Pennsylvania.

According to police, Chaeli Baughan was reported missing on Jan 15 at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (804) 730-6140. (Ashland Police Department)

Chief Doug Goodman spoke about the case.

“I am overwhelmed by the tenacity of the APD Investigator assigned to this case and members of the APD team,” Chief Goodman said. “It is because of their sheer determination and long hours working with the community that we were able to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

Deputies say Baughan has been reunited with her family, and that the case remains under investigation in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

