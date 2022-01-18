Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Looking for COVID-19 tests? Here’s some testing opportunities available this week

Testing will be available by walk-in and appointment only.
Testing will be available by walk-in and appointment only.(Source: MAKO Medical Laboratories)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have been scrambling to get a COVID-19 test, here’s a look at some testing opportunities available this week.

Richmond Henrico Health Districts

Starting this week, the Richmond Raceway community testing center will now run weekly from Saturday-Wednesday - allowing for an increased capacity of about 500 additional tests per week.

Testing Centers Available by Appointment Only:

  • The Richmond Raceway CTC
  • Neighborhood Resource Center
  • Southwood Apartments

Read here to find an available appointment, or by calling 804-205-3501.

Testing Centers Accepting Walk-ins (first-come, first-served)

  • Jan. 19: Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 N Laburnum Ave.) from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Jan. 20: Southside Plaza (509 East Southside Plaza) from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

RHHD says they will not offer at-home tests for pick-up.

Chesterfield Health District

A community testing center at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds will be open this week to provide free PCR testing.

The Chesterfield CTC will be located at 10300 Courthouse Road by appointment only and will be open Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

CHD says the last appointment will be scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and they are advising people to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 4.

Testing is available for everyone ages three and older. However, children under eighteen must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

CHD is advising people to dress warm since testing will take place in a heated tent.

Results will automatically be sent via text or email.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
The order goes into effect Jan. 24
School districts react to Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
Gov. Youngkin's executive order on masks in schools goes into effect Jan. 24
‘School systems are in a tough position here’: Response to Youngkin’s mask executive order grows

Latest News

On Tuesday, 10,248 new cases were reported
Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity drops to 32.7%
The Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying that it...
Va. Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends masks
The American Red Cross is in need of donors as the state of Virginia sees a new low.
Red Cross in ‘blood crisis’ as Virginia hospitals see dangerously low supply
But now, debate is growing over state law and what the governor can or can’t do about masks in...
Schools, state lawmakers battle over legality of Governor Youngkin’s mask policy