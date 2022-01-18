Looking for COVID-19 tests? Here’s some testing opportunities available this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have been scrambling to get a COVID-19 test, here’s a look at some testing opportunities available this week.

Richmond Henrico Health Districts

Starting this week, the Richmond Raceway community testing center will now run weekly from Saturday-Wednesday - allowing for an increased capacity of about 500 additional tests per week.

Testing Centers Available by Appointment Only:

The Richmond Raceway CTC

Neighborhood Resource Center

Southwood Apartments

Read here to find an available appointment, or by calling 804-205-3501.

Testing Centers Accepting Walk-ins (first-come, first-served)

Jan. 19: Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 N Laburnum Ave.) from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 20: Southside Plaza (509 East Southside Plaza) from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

RHHD says they will not offer at-home tests for pick-up.

Chesterfield Health District

A community testing center at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds will be open this week to provide free PCR testing.

The Chesterfield CTC will be located at 10300 Courthouse Road by appointment only and will be open Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

CHD says the last appointment will be scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and they are advising people to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 4.

Testing is available for everyone ages three and older. However, children under eighteen must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

CHD is advising people to dress warm since testing will take place in a heated tent.

Results will automatically be sent via text or email.

