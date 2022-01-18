Local poetry center awarded $2 million grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local poetry center has been awarded $2 million in funding.

The Furious Flower Poetry Center is the recipient of a four-year grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, a community organization supporting the arts. The grant will be used to preserve past and future poetry through the medium of a global archive.

“It’s quite an honor and quite a surprise,” said founder and executive director Joanne Gabbin. “The center has been called the Black poetry planet. With this archive, that planet will be enlarged and enriched.”

The grant will also fund four full-time positions at Furious Flower and will help prepare for an upcoming conference.

