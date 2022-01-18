The Head And The Heart bringing Every Shade of Blue tour to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Head And The Heart will bring its Every Shade of Blue tour to Richmond in September.

The band will be at Altria Theater on Sept. 17, with tickets for the show going on sale on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. The band will also play in Vienna, Virginia.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured,” says the band. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (800) 514-ETIX (3849) or by stopping by the box office.

