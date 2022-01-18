Healthcare Pros
Hanover Schools Superintendent to unveil proposed budget for next school year

The meeting will be held Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover school leaders will meet to discuss their budget Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill will present the proposed budget for the next school year to the board.

At this point, no details have been released about exactly what’s included in that budget.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. and will be live-streamed.

