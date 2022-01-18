Healthcare Pros
Governor Glenn Youngkin issues executive order banning Critical Race Theory | Here’s what you need to know

Gov. Youngkin's "Executive Order Number One" ends the use of divisive concepts, including...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin - completed another campaign promise with “Executive Order Number One,” which seeks to ban the use of Critical Race Theory or related “inherently divisive concepts.”

In the order, Gov. Youngkin says inherently divisive concepts like Critical Race Theory instruct students to view life through the lens of race and presumes that some students are consciously or unconsciously racist.

However, some educators and scholars say that’s a misinterpretation of what Critical Race Theory is, pointing out CRT is not a part of Virginia’s curriculum standards.

Dr. Shuntay Tarver, a professor at Old Dominion University spoke about the hot-button issue.

“If you decontextualize it and focus on the distorted notion that it teaches racism and hate, we will never have a common language in which we can train and educate our children to work together,” Tarver said.

Read Gov. Youngkin’s full executive order here

So what exactly is Critical Race Theory?

Critical Race Theory, at its core, is an academic framework created in the 1970s to evaluate the systems of racism in America and examine how they’ve evolved and perpetuated.

It’s most often discussed in higher education, not in K-12 public education

