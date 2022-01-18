Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Another wintry week ahead

Staying cold with a couple more snow chances
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be another active week of weather with light rain/snow on Thursday and potential for a bigger winter storm to start the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s. Best weather day of the week!

Thursday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning rain changes to snow. Snow could persist through the day if a cold front slows down across Central Virginia, which would mean more substantial snowfall amounts. Stay tuned for updates. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation chance: 80%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for snow late in the day or at night. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the upper 20s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a chance of snow. Cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
The order goes into effect Jan. 24
School districts react to Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday
Sunday’s winter storm has moved out of the Richmond area, but some roads could still be icy...
News to Know for Jan. 17: Winter storm moves out; Road conditions still bad; MLK Day closures & virtual program

Latest News

Another wintry week ahead
Another wintry week ahead
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Slow moving cold front could bring snow Thursday
7-day forecast
Forecast: Another wintry week ahead
Drivers should watch for possible black ice. (Source: Pixabay.com)
Richmond District VDOT crews to watch for refreeze Monday night