Forecast: Another wintry week ahaead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be another active week of weather with light rain/snow on Thursday and potential for a bigger winter storm to start the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s. Best weather day of the week!

Thursday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning rain changes to snow. Snow could persist through the day if a cold front slows down across Central Virginia, which would mean more substantial snowfall amounts. Stay tuned for updates. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation chance: 80%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for snow late in the day or at night. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the upper 20s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a chance of snow. Cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

