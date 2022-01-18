First Alert Weather Day: Slow moving cold front could bring snow Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In addition to the potential for a winter storm late Friday into Saturday, we are also watching Thursday for an increasing chance of snow.

A cold front will approach the Commonwealth late Wednesday night. Ahead of that front, temperatures will be warm enough that precipitation starts as rain early Thursday morning. Once the front arrives over Central Virginia with colder air, rain will likely changeover to snow during the morning hours on Thursday.

Some of the forecast modeling suggests the front will slow down significantly as it arrives in Central Virginia. If that happens, the band of snow may get stuck right over Central Virginia and result in a narrow band of higher snowfall totals. This is a potential we will need to watch closely because it could have big implications for travel conditions during the day on Thursday!

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday. (WWBT)

Stay tuned to NBC12 and download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.