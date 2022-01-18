Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Slow moving cold front could bring snow Thursday

Need to watch potential for higher snowfall totals if the front slows down or stalls
By Nick Russo
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In addition to the potential for a winter storm late Friday into Saturday, we are also watching Thursday for an increasing chance of snow.

A cold front will approach the Commonwealth late Wednesday night. Ahead of that front, temperatures will be warm enough that precipitation starts as rain early Thursday morning. Once the front arrives over Central Virginia with colder air, rain will likely changeover to snow during the morning hours on Thursday.

Some of the forecast modeling suggests the front will slow down significantly as it arrives in Central Virginia. If that happens, the band of snow may get stuck right over Central Virginia and result in a narrow band of higher snowfall totals. This is a potential we will need to watch closely because it could have big implications for travel conditions during the day on Thursday!

A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.
A slow moving front could bring snow on Thursday.(WWBT)

Stay tuned to NBC12 and download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates!

