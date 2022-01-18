Delegate continues fight against seasonal clock changes

No more falling back or springing forward, if Del. Nick Freitas, R- Culpeper, has his way.

The lawmaker has filed legislation to put an end to daylight saving time in Virginia. The change would eliminate the annual practice of setting clocks forward one hour on the second Sunday of March and then moving clocks back one hour on the first Sunday in November.

Instead, Virginia would stay on Eastern Standard Time, which is the clock we are currently on.

“There’s actually a lot of practical reasons to do it, it’s not just kind of a fun thing,” Freitas said on Monday. “I know people see that and are kind of intrigued as to why would you attack an issue like that. But it does have a lot of effects, especially for our students, for drivers, so that’s the reason why we submitted it.”

Freitas said his bill would eliminate the challenges that come with setting the clocks back an hour in the fall and then ahead in the spring. He said research has shown standard time is preferable, but he is less concerned with which clock lawmakers settle on and cares more about picking one and sticking with it.

“Obviously when you are shifting people’s schedules, I think everybody has had that moment of, ‘Oh my gosh the kids are late for the bus,’ or ‘I’m late for work,’” he said.

Freitas filed a similar bill in 2018. It died quickly in the House rules committee, in part because of the chaos that such a change could produce if surrounding jurisdictions did not adopt similar changes. A 4 p.m. meeting in DC would be a 5 p.m. meeting across in Arlington for half the year, so Freitas tweaked his 2018 bill to include a provision that Virginia would only shift if surrounding states and DC did as well.

This year, Freitas said it is always an option for lawmakers to make the bill contingent on neighboring states’ passing similar measures, but said that “as of right now I am hoping that Virginia will just lead the way.”

