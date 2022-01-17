Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin’s new parole board includes sheriff who confronted McAuliffe on campaign trail

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Ned Oliver | Virginia Mercury
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On the campaign trail, Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised to fire his Democratic predecessor’s Parole Board on the first day he took office.

And a few hours after he was sworn in on Saturday, that’s exactly what he did.

The reconfigured board — a decidedly more conservative group than the body that approved a series of controversial release decisions that angered Republicans last year — includes a few familiar faces from the campaign trail.

Among the appointees are Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, who drew a testy response from Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, during a campaign event last year.

The exchange was captured on video and promoted by Youngkin’s campaign. In it, Partin asks McAuliffe if he supports defunding the police in light of his endorsement by a group that called for reallocating law enforcement dollars.

McAuliffe, who had said he backed increasing law enforcement budgets, bristled at the question. “Are you out of your mind? I invested in law enforcement.” He went on to ask if Partin was “out of his mind.”

Partin called McAuliffe’s response “unbelievable” and McAuliffe replied, “I don’t care what you believe.”

Youngkin’s new Parole Board also includes Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, who Youngkin’s campaign featured in an ad accusing the current board of being too lenient. In the ad, Nici recounts being shot in the head in 1984 as a young Richmond police officer.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess moves out tonight
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration
The order goes into effect Jan. 24
School districts react to Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks

Latest News

The American Red Cross is in need of donors as the state of Virginia sees a new low.
Red Cross in ‘blood crisis’ as Virginia hospitals see dangerously low supply
Gov. Youngkin's executive order on masks in schools goes into effect Jan. 24
‘School systems are in a tough position here’: Response to Youngkin’s mask executive order grows
Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.
Family seeks answers after man arrested in connection to disappearance of Northumberland County woman
Police were called around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 600 block of City Point Road for the...
Police: Charges pending against juveniles found with stolen firearm
We're watching the potential for another round of snow late this week.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday