What costs more because of inflation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One thing’s for sure about this new year: it’s going to cost you. We’re in the middle of decades-high inflation, which means it’s going to take some time before prices come back down.

So, what’s trending more expensive?

Food at the grocery store. And it’s not just staples like bread, eggs and milk. I noticed just the other day, I’m paying more for coffee grounds.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi have announced price increases. Even Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers are going up. The CEO of Mondelez announced a 7 percent price hike in 2022.

What can you do?

Watch for the weekly sales and stock up when you can. Look to see if a store offers digital deals. And don’t forget about apps that give you discounts on items when you shop.

Rachel uses Receipt Hog, Fetch Rewards and Ibotta every week. You just scan your receipts in for deals.

A credit card with grocery rewards could make a difference here. If you’re spending more, you might as well get credit for it. Also, the money you get back that you could use to help pay that grocery bill each month.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.