Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDOT crews continue to clear roads, treat icy patches

VDOT is working to clear the snow, slush and sleet seen on roads in the Richmond area.
VDOT is working to clear the snow, slush and sleet seen on roads in the Richmond area.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With Sunday’s winter storm bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to Central Virginia, VDOT crews are working around the clock to clear and treat roads across the Commonwealth.

Sara Owens, a spokesperson for the VDOT Richmond District, said work to pre-treat the roads before Sunday’s wintry mischief started on Thursday.

As the snow and sleet fell across the Richmond area, Owens said their crews continued to treat these roads to make sure they were safe and passable.

“They’ll be looking for slick conditions and applying salt for melting and sand for traction,” said Owens.

This work comes as Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes in Virginia.

From 12 a.m. on Sunday through 8 p.m., VSP said troopers have responded to 482 traffic crashes and 486 disabled vehicles.

VSP said a majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. VSP said there have been no traffic fatalities reported during this time period and reported a couple of crashes involving minor injuries.

The work for VDOT crews isn’t over as they continue to monitor the temperatures and the risk for refreezing overnight.

Owens said crews will work to treat those roads with salt and sand and monitor pavement temperatures across the district.

“We do have crews that drive around, but we also have pavement sensors,” said Owens. “There’s about 10 I believe in our district. You can actually find it on them on the 511 app. There’s a layer on there you can add and you can see what the pavement temperature is on 10 different areas within our district.”

VDOT is urging people to stay off the road, but for those who must travel during winter weather, be prepared with essential items, including:

  • Keep at least a half-tank of fuel in the vehicle
  • Carry a winter coat or blanket
  • Keep winter clothing in the vehicle: Heavy shoes or boots, gloves and a hat
  • A snow shovel and a bag of sand or cat litter
  • Jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries, ice scraper, phone charger and map (in case your phone battery goes dead)
  • Non-perishable snacks and water

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration
Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess moves out tonight
The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond’s first homicide of 2022
As of 12:45 p.m. VSP has responded to 142 disabled vehicles and 162 disabled vehicles since...
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor

Latest News

Power Companies Ready for potential outages following Sunday's Storm
Power Companies ready for outages following Sunday's storm
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RPD investigates Gilpin Court shooting
Officers investigate deadly shooting in police station parking lot
As of 12:45 p.m. VSP has responded to 142 disabled vehicles and 162 disabled vehicles since...
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm