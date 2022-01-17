Healthcare Pros
‘This all of our history:’ Richmond author shares importance of novel ‘Yellow Wife’

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond author is educating the community through historical fiction. Sadeqa Johnson wrote Yellow Wife, inspired by the story of Mary Lumpkin.

Yellow Wife” is about Pheby Delores Brown born on a plantation in Charles City County, who finds herself enslaved at the Devil’s Half Acre, a jail in Richmond.

Johnson was inspired to write the book after moving to Richmond from New Jersey with her family. They visited the slave trail, which started her journey of writing a book based on the lives of enslaved people in Richmond.

Yellow Wife was recently released in paperback, and Fountain Bookstore in Richmond is hosting a ‘Yellow Wife Paperback Party.’

The event is a virtual conversation with Johnson, facilitated by New York Times best-selling author Kathleen Grissom, on January 18th at 6 p.m.

