Six people displaced by small fire at Chesterfield duplex

The cause of the fire is still under investigation
No one was hurt when a small fire sparked in the back of a duplex along Route 1 in Chesterfield
No one was hurt when a small fire sparked in the back of a duplex along Route 1 in Chesterfield(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six people were forced to find another place to stay overnight Monday after a small fire sparked outside of a duplex along Route 1 in Chesterfield.

The power had to be turned off as crews investigated. It’s not clear how seriously the building was damaged.

No one was hurt. The cause is still under investigation.

