Six people displaced by small fire at Chesterfield duplex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six people were forced to find another place to stay overnight Monday after a small fire sparked outside of a duplex along Route 1 in Chesterfield.

The power had to be turned off as crews investigated. It’s not clear how seriously the building was damaged.

No one was hurt. The cause is still under investigation.

