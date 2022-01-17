RPD investigates Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of St. Peter’s Street on Sunday.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

