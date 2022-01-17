Richmond gas prices fallen 0.8 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy

Healthcare Pros
The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.92
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond increased by 0.8 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 3.6 cents per gallon than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.92 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.45 per gallon, a 53-cent difference, GasBuddy says.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

