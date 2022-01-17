Richmond District VDOT crews to watch for refreeze Monday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation Richmond District has crews out on the roads to watch for refreezing on Monday night.

Crews will treat slick spots on Interstates with salt, which will increase the pavement temperature. When it comes to primary and secondary routes, crews will treat the roads with salt and sand.

Drivers are urged to use caution while out on the road and watch for black ice. Drivers should especially be careful on bridges, ramps, overpasses, curves and shaded areas, which tend to be areas that freeze first.

