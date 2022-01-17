Healthcare Pros
Richmond crews battle two fires overnight

By Kate Albright
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters battled two fires overnight.

Crews were called to the first in the 2100 block of North Avenue around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the back of the home.

Everyone inside made it out safely, but one person was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

The second fire happened less than 10 minutes after the first, this time at an apartment in the 2400 block of Barton Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, smoke as coming from the building. They quickly put out the fire and it was marked under control by 2:53 a.m.

Everyone inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Investigators continue to look into what caused both of the Monday morning fires.

