Police: Charges pending against juveniles found with stolen firearm

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said charges are pending against juveniles who were found with a stolen firearm.

Police were called around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 600 block of City Point Road for the report of shots fired.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description the witness gave. The vehicle was stopped and juveniles were inside. Police said the juveniles did not have the authority to drive the vehicle.

“A stolen firearm was located inside the vehicle along with additional evidence of the weapons being fired,” police said.

An investigation is underway, and charges are pending.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

