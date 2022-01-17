Healthcare Pros
Pharrell Williams calls for economic equity during MLK event

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams’ nonprofit plans to open a group of small private schools for students from low-income families, starting in Norfolk.(Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams is challenging corporate America to “do more” by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that in remarks Monday during the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards program, Williams said big businesses need to invest in people of color.

Williams was born in Virginia Beach.

He also urged businesses and philanthropists to support the Urban League.

He thanked the local chapter for their work in financial wellness, health and housing.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

