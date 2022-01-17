Healthcare Pros
People in Staunton digging themselves out after snowstorm

Staunton man using his snow plow to help neighbors who have a hard time getting out.
By Tara Todd
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Monday, January 17, was a big dig-out day in Staunton.

One Staunton neighborhood saw about 8 inches of snow. Some cars were so buried - largely due to the plows - you could hardly see them.

People had out their brooms and shovels as their cleared off their cars and driveways.

“I didn’t really see a point in coming out and trying to shovel any of this,” Carson Shircliff said as he cleared off his vehicle. “Because, I mean it was snowing all day, so I mean I just figured I would just let it all fall and just get it in one fell swoop you know.”

Some people were even out using their snow plows to help out neighbors who have a harder time getting out.

