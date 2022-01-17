One person in custody following two robberies overnight in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in custody following two robberies in Henrico that occurred Monday morning.

At 1:57 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of E. Parham Road to investigate a “hold up situation” at a commercial business. However, police say before they arrived they learned that an actual robbery had taken place and they were given a description of the suspect.

Then, just after 2:00 a.m., officers learned of another robbery that occurred in the 800 block of East Parham Road. After receiving a description of the suspect, police were able to identify the individual and take them into custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

