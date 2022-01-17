Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One person in custody following two robberies overnight in Henrico

Police say the individual was identified and taken into custody
Police say the individual was identified and taken into custody
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in custody following two robberies in Henrico that occurred Monday morning.

At 1:57 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of E. Parham Road to investigate a “hold up situation” at a commercial business. However, police say before they arrived they learned that an actual robbery had taken place and they were given a description of the suspect.

Then, just after 2:00 a.m., officers learned of another robbery that occurred in the 800 block of East Parham Road. After receiving a description of the suspect, police were able to identify the individual and take them into custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess moves out tonight
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration
As of 12:45 p.m. VSP has responded to 142 disabled vehicles and 162 disabled vehicles since...
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm
The order goes into effect Jan. 24
School districts react to Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
Officers investigate deadly shooting in police station parking lot

Latest News

The event will be from Jan. 28 through February 27
Busch Gardens Mardi Gras set to return
Chesterfield police continue investigating a suspected road rage shooting near Chesterfield...
Investigation continues into suspected road rage shooting near Chesterfield Towne Center
One out of every three nursing homes in Alabama has a staffing shortage. This figure matches up...
Coronavirus cases, deaths increasing again at nursing homes across U.S., including in RVA
The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.92
Richmond gas prices fallen 0.8 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy