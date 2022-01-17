Healthcare Pros
Officers investigate deadly shooting in police station parking lot

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of Appomattox Police Station.

Just before 6:30 p.m., an on-duty officer was sitting in the parking lot along W. Hundred Road when a gunshot was heard. The officer then found the victim.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Officers took one suspect into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

