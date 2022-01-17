News to Know for Jan. 17: Winter storm moves out; Road conditions still bad; MLK Day closures & virtual program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday’s winter storm has moved out of the Richmond area, but some roads could still be icy this morning. Here’s a look at that plus more news to know.

First Alert Weather Day

A few lingering rain or snow showers are possible this morning as the system exits otherwise decreasing clouds and windy. Lows will be in the low 30s with highs in the low 40s.

Roads Still Bad

The Richmond Police Department shut down the Boulevard Bridge due to Sunday’s winter storm; it remains closed Monday morning. There is no word on when the bridge will reopen.

Overall, police had their hands full, with nearly 150 traffic crashes, along with 41 disabled cars due to road conditions.

This crash occurred this morning on 195 in Richmond. Minor injuries were reported. (Hayden Lear)

Across the state, those numbers were much worse, with police handling nearly 500 crashes.

Crews continue to work to clear the roads and treat icy patches.

Power Outages

Just over 3,000 people in central Virginia are waiting for the power to be restored - just a fraction of the numbers we saw two weeks ago.

Right now, Dominion is reporting about 2,000 people in the Richmond metro area. Central Virginia Electric has another 750 and Rappahannock is reporting less than 50 outages.

During the last storm, all three companies experienced widespread outages totaling hundreds of thousands across the commonwealth. They say they were more prepared for Sunday’s snow.

Police Station Deadly Shooting

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of Appomattox Police Station.

Police said the victim died at the scene, and one person is in custody.

Anyone with information should call 804-748-0660.

MLK Day Closures

Most central Virginia public schools are closed today, but not because of the weather.

It’s a federal holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, so most local governments and banks are also closed.

Trash pick-ups in Richmond will not be collected today due to the holiday, but other refuse service providers in central Virginia are operating as normal.

GRTC will be operating on its Saturday schedule.

Richmond Hosting Virtual Program

Richmond’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program will be held virtually today.

Service projects will be held at G.H. Reid Elementary and at the Historic Slave Trail Posted by NBC12 on Monday, January 17, 2022

The ceremony called “A Day On, Not a Day Off” encourages residents to safely volunteer on the National Day of Service. It can be viewed on the city’s website and will feature Mayor Levar Stoney, Superintendent Jason Kamras, and City Council members.

It’s Lobby Day, Too

It’s also Lobby Day here in Richmond, a day that typically draws hundreds of activists to the city as the Virginia General Assembly gets underway.

A reminder to residents in the area: there are several no parking zones and road closures in effect. See full list and map here.

These no parking zones and other advisories go into effect Jan. 17 at 5:00 a.m. (Richmond Police Department)

New Governor in Town

Governor Glenn Youngkin begins his first full week as Virginia’s new leader. After being sworn in on Saturday, Youngkin spoke about finding common ground and unity.

“3.3 million Virginians who sent us here on a mission to restore trust in government and to restore power to the people,” said Governor Youngkin.

Youngkin shared the stage with his new Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and new Attorney General Jason Miyares as Republicans take back control.

And just hours after being sworn in, Youngkin followed through on his promise to sign a slew of executive actions. Read all 11 here.

What About Masks in Schools?

Youngkin’s move on masks in schools is quickly being challenged by some districts and Democrats who say state law requires Virginia to follow federal guidance that recommends masks in schools.

Both RPS and Henrico Schools say they will continue to require masks. Some others like New Kent, Hopewell and Amelia say they are waiting for further guidance and will make a decision later this week.

On Fox News Sunday, Youngkin said he will “consider all options” to preserve an opt-out for parents from local school mask mandates.

Final Thought

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.

