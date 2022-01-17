Monday Forecast: Windy and Cold with a few early morning rain/snow showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few rain/snow showers possible in the early morning. COLD and WINDY today with partly sunny skies.

Monday: First Alert Weather Day for the morning hours: icy and slushy roads, especially NW of Richond. A Few lingering rain or snow showers possible in the early morning as the system exits otherwise decreasing clouds and windy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, high around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s. Best weather day of the week.

Thursday: Morning rain and snow showers. Light accumulation possible. Drier in the afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for snow late in the day or at night. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a chance of snow. Cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)

