Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified

Corey Goodson
Corey Goodson(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Appomattox Police Station.

Just before 6:30 p.m., an on-duty officer was sitting in the parking lot along W. Hundred Road when a gunshot was heard. The officer then found the victim, Stuart D. Jeffries, 33, of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jeffries was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corey Goodson Sr., 44, of Richmond was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Investigators believe Jeffries and Goodson were involved in an altercation at the time of the shooting.

