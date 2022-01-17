Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Appomattox Police Station.

Just before 6:30 p.m., an on-duty officer was sitting in the parking lot along W. Hundred Road when a gunshot was heard. The officer then found the victim, Stuart D. Jeffries, 33, of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jeffries was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corey Goodson Sr., 44, of Richmond was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Investigators believe Jeffries and Goodson were involved in an altercation at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.