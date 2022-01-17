Healthcare Pros
Investigation continues into suspected road rage shooting near Chesterfield Towne Center

By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation into a suspected road rage shooting near Chesterfield Towne Center.

Officers were called to the 10800 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Dec. 31, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was traveling along Midlothian Turnpike when a silver vehicle pulled alongside the passenger side and the driver fired a shot into the victim’s car.

Police say the suspect was driving what appeared to be a 2019 Honda Civic with black rims and was last seen heading west on Midlothian Turnpike toward Chesterfield Towne Center.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Police believe the victim experienced a road rage incident with the suspect prior to the shooting,” a release said.

Traffic along Midlothian Turnpike was impacted, and police forensic teams were seen combing the car that had crashed into a tree behind the Macy’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

