Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor Youngkin to deliver first State of the Commonwealth Address

Gov. Youngkin is set to speak to the Commonwealth at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Virginia State...
Gov. Youngkin is set to speak to the Commonwealth at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Virginia State Captiol.(Julio Cortez | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few days after being sworn in, Governor Youngkin will address Virginians for the first time during his State of the Commonwealth Address Monday evening.

Governor Youngkin will give address the joint assembly, outlining his vision for the Commonwealth.

The speech will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Virginia State Capitol.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess moves out tonight
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
The order goes into effect Jan. 24
School districts react to Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
As of 12:45 p.m. VSP has responded to 142 disabled vehicles and 162 disabled vehicles since...
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm

Latest News

Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton were also included in the list of areas...
Six cities receive $300,000 each for gun violence prevention efforts
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor
Kay Coles James, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s new secretary of the commonwealth, is a staunch...
Cabinet pick to ‘change the trajectory of the commonwealth’
A former state employee who was fired after finding misconduct during an investigation of the...
Parole Board whistleblower files lawsuit over firing